214 held by immigration enforcement for working illegally in Northern Ireland

More than 200 people have been arrested in Northern Ireland over the last year for working illegally, the Home Office said.

The total of 214 for October 2024 to September 2025 was up 168% from 80 the year before.

There were 168 raids by Immigration Enforcement in the region – a 54% increase from 109 the year before.

The Home Office said arrests for illegal working across the UK soared to their highest levels since records began after an increase in enforcement action.

Shabana Mahmood has vowed to do 'whatever it takes' to secure the country's borders

Operation Sterling saw £5 million directed to target, arrest, detain, deport and return illegal workers in takeaways, fast food delivery, beauty salons and car washes.

Across the UK, more than 8,000 illegal migrants were arrested after 11,000 raids from October 2024 to September 2025, in the largest enforcement crackdown on illegal working since records began.

The data reveals significant year-on-year increases of 63% and 51% for arrests and visits respectively.

More than 1,050 foreign nationals encountered on these operations have been removed from the country.

In Northern Ireland, three businesses were handed civil penalty referral notices.

On August 8, a visit to Fish Factory in Kilkeel led to three illegal working arrests of Bulgarian and Polish nationals, while a visit to USA Nails in Larne on October 11 led to three arrests of Vietnamese nationals.

Officers visited Tasty Macs in Carnlough on October 11 which led to two illegal working arrests of Indian nationals.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to secure the country’s borders.