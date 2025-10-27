UK airline Eastern Airways suspends operations with all flights cancelled

UK domestic airline Eastern Airways has suspended operations and all of its flights have been cancelled.

Customers of the airline, which operated regional services from airports across the UK, are being urged not to go to the airport as flights will not be operating, the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.

Eastern Airways customers are being urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.

On Monday morning Eastern Airways (UK) Ltd filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is within the High Court.

Selina Chadha, consumer and markets director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Eastern Airways flights are cancelled.

“Eastern Airways customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for the latest information.”

Following the suspension of Eastern Airways operations, London and North Eastern Railway, ScotRail, TransPennine Express, and Northern will offer free standard class travel to Eastern Airways staff and customers on October 28 and 29, on suitable routes operated by each train company, the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.

To access this support, present either an Eastern Airways employee ID, boarding pass, or flight confirmation to station staff.