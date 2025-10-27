Stolen BMW caused ‘catastrophic impact’ to care home, court hears

A stolen BMW which reached speeds of 100mph before the driver crashed it into a care home in a “catastrophic impact”, a court heard.

A 94-year-old resident suffered fractured vertebrae and other elderly people living at Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, were injured, when the car slammed into the exterior wall causing a ceiling to collapse.

Sam Asgari-Tabar, 21, was behind the wheel of the BMW 3-Series which he had stolen along with Reece Parish earlier in the evening of July 10 in Fenham, Newcastle.

Prosecutors said the pair went to check out the car which was advertised for sale on Facebook before they drove off with a terrified woman who was selling it on behalf of a relative still in it.

They eventually managed to remove her before speeding off again.

Police began to follow the pair and video shown at Newcastle Crown Court showed the pursuing officers reaching 100mph on residential streets in Sunderland to keep up.

Parish, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, and Asgari-Tabar, of no fixed abode, appeared at court via a videolink having previously admitted robbery.

Asgari-Tabar was behind the wheel when it crashed into the care home – although Parish had been driving earlier – and he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 94-year-old victim had previously enjoyed activities at the care home but since suffering the serious injury, which kept her in hospital for months, she has lost her enthusiasm and she has to wear

a brace, the court heard.

The scene outside Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, after a car collided into the building (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Emma Dowling, prosecuting, said: “The care home was subject to what is described as a catastrophic impact by the car.”

Body-worn camera footage showed the scene as officers entered the wrecked building to try to rescue injured residents.

CCTV from the building showed Parish flee the scene but Asgari-Tabar was arrested by the car.

The care home, which can accommodate people with dementia, had to be evacuated.

It suffered damage costing £260,000 and the loss of capacity cost the owners £411,000, the court heard.

Miss Dowling said: “The financial loss was nothing compared to the loss of the homes for these elderly residents.”

Parish also admitted a charge of violent disorder after he joined in the widespread trouble in Sunderland city centre last August.

Asgari-Tabar was already serving a suspended sentence for attacking family members and had been banned from driving.

Nicholas Lane, representing him, told the court: “He is deeply ashamed of his behaviour.”

Christopher Knox, representing Parish, reminded the judge of his client’s youth.

Judge Stephen Earl will sentence the pair on November 11.

Two elderly residents died following the crash but their deaths do not form part of the prosecution case.