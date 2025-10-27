Polish woman has ‘sympathy’ for McCanns after alleged stalking, she tells jury

An alleged stalker who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has told a court she has “sympathy” for the girl’s family who are still looking for the missing child 18 years later.

Polish national Julia Wandelt, 24, gave evidence claiming the family had been “misled” about Madeleine’s case by police, who are still “abusing cases”.

Wandelt, from Lubin in south-west Poland, is alleged to have peddled the myth she is Madeleine, who disappeared during a family holiday in Portugal in 2007, while stalking Kate and Gerry McCann by sending emails, making calls and turning up at their home.

Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg are on trial at Leicester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

During her evidence at Leicester Crown Court on Monday, she told jurors: “I actually even have sympathy for them (the McCanns).

“Even though I am in prison for eight months, because they look for their child and I look for my parents.”

She added that she “can’t imagine” how it feels for them as their daughter’s case remains unsolved.

Wandelt said: “But three years of finding out my journey and who I am it feels like ages, so actually I can’t imagine…”

Asked by her lawyer Tom Price KC if she disliked Mr and Mrs McCann, she said: “No, I always defended them, I still even now defend them.”

She said she “never” meant any harm to the family.

Wandelt also told her trial she believes the police are “not interested” in finding Madeleine and that she believes the girl’s parents were “misled” by officers.

Asked why she contacted Mr McCann directly, she said: “Because I think they were misled because if the police treated their daughter’s case the way they treated me, I’m not surprised they didn’t find their daughter, and I think they should know because my case is just an example of how police (are) still abusing cases.

Karen Spragg is accused of attending the McCanns’ home address (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It is 18 years since Madeleine disappeared… the police are not interested in finding Kate and Gerry’s daughter, that is my opinion.”

Wandelt became emotional when talking about her contact with Amelie McCann and the memories she has of her childhood, adding that she has been through “three years of hell” and still does not know who she is.

Wandelt told the stalking trial she “tried everything” including contacting Interpol, the Metropolitan Police and missing persons charities, before she went to Mr and Mrs McCann.

She told the court: “I did not want to contact Kate and Gerry and the McCann family until I contacted every single person I can.”

Questioned about hate she received, Wandelt said: “There was a bounty on my head… I don’t know if it was a joke but someone did this… I was getting a lot of hate, people wishing I would die.”

Wandelt told the court that she had limited memories of her childhood and “could only remember abuse” after experiences with her step-grandfather.

She told the court she self-harmed and attempted suicide after she was abused by him.

Wandelt said a sketch of a suspect in the Madeleine case looked “quite similar to the person who abused me” and had the same surname, which she said was a “big factor” in her believing she was the girl.

She told the court she did not know how big Madeleine’s story was before she read about the case, and denied claiming to be the girl for attention or money.

Asked about her motivation to claim to be Madeleine, she told the court she “could not be able to heal from my trauma if I never fully know who I am”.

Wandelt said she spoke to her parents many times about taking a DNA test, partly because they look different to her, which they refused.

She told the court she still questions her identity.

The court heard she contacted Operation Grange, the ongoing investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance, with eight reasons why she is the girl.

Wandelt told the court: “How were they able to exclude me from the investigation on the same day or in a few hours?

“For me it’s very confusing because I thought that they will do a DNA test straight away. That’s what I have been asking for.”

Wandelt and her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, 61, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, both deny one count of stalking between June 2022 and February this year.

Wandelt will continue her evidence on Tuesday.