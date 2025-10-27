Man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool victory parade appears in court

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade has appeared in court.

On Monday, Paul Doyle, 53, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court by videolink from prison for a 30-minute administrative hearing ahead of his trial next month.

Last month he entered not guilty pleas to dangerous driving, affray, 18 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and two counts of wounding with intent.

The allegations relate to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.

The youngest alleged victim is Teddy Eveson.

Seven other children, who Doyle is alleged to have either injured or attempted to injure, cannot be named for legal reasons.

Merseyside Police previously said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on May 26.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said another pre-trial hearing would take place on November 18.

The trial, expected to last three to four weeks, is due to start on November 25.

Doyle was further remanded in custody.