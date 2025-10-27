Gang which ‘ruthlessly’ exploited vulnerable women in brothels jailed

The members of a Romanian gang who “ruthlessly” exploited vulnerable women after plying them with drugs at brothels in Dundee have been jailed.

Mircea Marian Cumpanasoiu, Cristian Urlateanu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre and Alexandra Bugonea were found guilty in January this year of a range of offences including rape following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The trial, involving 10 victims, lasted six weeks and came after a police investigation launched in 2021 to target suspected human traffickers operating in the Tayside area.

The group were sentenced when they returned to the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, the Crown Office said.

Ring-leader Cumpanasoiu, described in court as a “smirking, winking pimp”, was given an extended sentence comprising 20 years in custody and four years of supervision upon release.

Urlateanu was sentenced to 18 years in custody followed by a two-year extension period of supervision.

Stan was jailed for 12 years, Dobre for 10 years and Bugonea for eight years.

All five individuals, who are from Romania, have been added to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

The group were sentenced on Monday at Glasgow High Court (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stan will also be subject to a Trafficking and Exploitation Prevention Order for a period of five years after his release from prison.

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “This gang ruthlessly exploited vulnerable women for their own gain, without any regard for the suffering and trauma they caused.

“Urlateanu, Bugonea and Dobre’s attempts to escape justice by fleeing abroad failed when police found and returned them to Scotland to await trial.

“For two years, our specialist sexual offences prosecutors worked tirelessly to identify all offending committed and supported the women throughout the process using a trauma-informed approach.

“These were truly reprehensible crimes, and the victims must be commended for their courage in speaking out.

“Thanks to their bravery, and the support given to them by charity organisations and justice partners, this prosecution was made possible, ensuring other women and girls are protected from these offenders.”

The offences took place at various locations in Dundee including properties on Bright Street, Gellatly Street and Perth Road.

Cumpanasoiu, also known as “Mario”, was found guilty of 15 charges including running brothels and earlier pleaded guilty to a further three charges: attempting to pervert the course of justice; knowingly living off the earnings of prostitution; and possession of a knife.

Prosecutors said the 38-year-old supplied drugs to, and raped multiple women, as well as being involved in sexual coercion.

Cristian Urlateanu, 41, was found guilty of nine charges including rape, assault, living off the earnings of prostitution and the supply of cocaine.

At the time of the offending, he lived with his partner and co-accused, Alexandra Bugonea, 35.

Urlateanu and Bugonea were both found guilty of raping the same woman together on various occasions at the flat on Bright Street.

Remus Stan was found guilty of eight charges, including trafficking a woman into prostitution with his co-accused, Cumpanasoiu, and rape.

Dobre, 45, was found guilty of five charges including the gang rape of one woman alongside Urlateanu and Stan.

Alexandra Bugonea, 34, was convicted of five charges including rape and providing drugs to multiple women.

Prosecutors said that after Cumpanasoiu and Stan were arrested, their co-accused Urlateanu and Bugonea were located in Belgium and extradited.

Dobre was traced in the Czech Republic and brought back to Scotland for the trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Carswell said: “Police Scotland will continue to target criminals who abuse, control and exploit people, working with partners nationally and internationally to bring offenders to justice, and to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.

“Victims are often vulnerable, they may be trapped with limited freedom or options, and sometimes they may not realise that they are, in fact, victims.

“They seldom contact police directly and quite often come to our attention either through a support agency or when someone from a local community makes a phone call and raises a concern.

“That call can be the first step in freeing someone from slavery and exploitation.”

Anyone with concerns is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.