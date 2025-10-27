Charles lays flowers at first national LGBT armed forces memorial

The King has laid flowers at the UK’s first national memorial commemorating LGBT armed forces and met veterans who spoke of the trauma inflicted by the military’s former “gay ban”.

Charles was joined by dozens of serving and former members of the armed forces at the dedication of the memorial, titled An Opened Letter, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Monday.

He then talked to a number of those who had their military careers cut short before the ban was lifted in 2000, who told of the humiliation and vilification they have lived with since.

Charles (centre) during his visit to the National Memorial Arboretum (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thousands of people were investigated, discharged or forced to leave their careers because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, and faced lifelong consequences, including being vilified by family and friends, and losing access to their military pensions.

Brigadier Clare Phillips spoke at the dedication ceremony, telling the 300 guests: “I am a gay woman who has served in the British Army for 30 years.

“For hundreds of LGBT veterans, their experiences have been catastrophic – their lives and careers shattered.

“For the serving community, today’s unveiling of this incredible memorial is about remembering that we stand on the shoulders of giants – those people who fought discrimination and persecution so we can now serve openly and proudly.

“It is about being able to say to our veterans, you belong and you always did.”