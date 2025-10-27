Body of man who fell from ferry in June recovered four months later

The body of a man who went overboard from a ferry more than four months ago has been recovered, police have said.

A major search was launched after the man fell from a ferry travelling between Gourock and Dunoon on Sunday June 15, with the HM Coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and nearby vessels among those involved.

Police said that a body found at Kilcreggan Beach at about 4pm on Sunday October 12 has now been confirmed as that of the missing man.

Officers said that are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been told.