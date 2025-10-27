Arrest after TikTok creator shares videos of himself shouting near passengers

Police have made an arrest after a TikTok creator shared multiple videos of himself shouting near passengers on London Tubes.

Footage posted on social media also showed him singing as he sat next to people on various London Underground trains.

A seated woman wearing a green top appeared to recoil when the TikTok user, who uses the name Uncle J1, suddenly shouted at her.

He then loudly said “bruv, man’s outside you get me, man’s outside, man’s here to entertain” before singing.

A woman in another video quickly walked away in response, and he went on to sing “baby I love you”.

Clips of the TikToks were posted on X, formerly Twitter, by another social media user on Friday and a British Transport Police (BTP) commander responded: “This is not acceptable. We’ve launched an investigation.”

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey, BTP’s commander for London and south-east England, added on Sunday: “We made a swift arrest yesterday after being alerted to these videos.”

Uncle J1, who has about 7,200 TikTok followers, said on Saturday that he was “just trying to be funny” and had been copying other content creators who inspired him.

He said in a video posted to his account: “Obviously I’ve seen everything online, I’m just letting you lot know I was joking, I was literally just trying to be funny… I’ve done something what other content creators do, and I was literally just trying to be funny, I wasn’t trying to harm anyone.”

The clip included a screenshot of the video featuring the woman in the green top, and the content creator added: “I didn’t follow her, I didn’t do nothing bad to her.”

Social media users have called him a “black immigrant” in response to the clips, he claimed.

He accused them of racism and said he is a British citizen born in the UK.

Mr Casey asked any victims and witnesses to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 2500129554.