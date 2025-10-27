Academic to receive ‘substantial damages’ over portrayal in Steve Coogan film

Steve Coogan and two production companies will pay “substantial damages” to a university academic to settle a High Court libel case over his portrayal in a film about the discovery of Richard III’s remains.

Richard Taylor, chief operating officer at Loughborough University, sued Coogan, his production company Baby Cow, and Pathe Productions for libel over his portrayal in The Lost King, which follows Philippa Langley and her search to find the king’s skeleton.

The lost remains of the Plantagenet king were found in a Leicester car park in 2012, more than 500 years after his death.

In June last year, Judge Jaron Lewis ruled that the 2022 film portrayed Mr Taylor, who was deputy registrar at the University of Leicester at the time of the discovery, as having “knowingly misrepresented facts to the media and the public” about the find, and as being “smug, unduly dismissive and patronising”, which had a defamatory meaning.

The case was due to proceed to trial, but lawyers for Mr Taylor told a hearing on Monday that the parties had settled the claim.

Mr Taylor outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday (Callum Parke/PA)

Reading out an agreed statement, William Bennett KC, for Mr Taylor, said: “Mr Taylor contended that the depiction of him in this untrue way in the film caused serious harm to his professional and personal reputations and caused enormous distress and embarrassment to him.

“The defendants have now settled Mr Taylor’s claim in the libel against them for the publication of the film by paying him substantial damages.

“Furthermore, they have agreed to make changes to the film in order to withdraw the allegations complained of and to pay him his legal costs.”

Concluding the hearing, Mrs Justice Collins Rice said: “These were momentous historical events and finding yourself represented in a feature film about them must be an unsettling experience, even in the best of circumstances.

“I hope that this very clear statement and the settlement… will help Mr Taylor put this particular experience behind him.

“It is much to the credit of both parties and their legal teams that the huge expense, stress and delay of a trial have been avoided in this case.”

Mr Bennett said in the statement that Ms Langley “caused the remains to be found by driving forward a project to search for them” in the car park in Leicester city centre.

He continued that the University of Leicester played a “crucial role in providing funds and academic expertise” for the project, with Mr Taylor the “key co-ordinator of the university’s involvement”.

Coogan, Baby Cow and Pathe were not represented and did not attend.

Mr Taylor said following the hearing that the outcome represented “success and vindication” after “a long and gruelling battle”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said that he felt “cross” and “completely helpless” when the film was released.

He said: “There have been moments over the last three years when I thought, when Philippa Langley approached me for the university’s support, I perhaps should have put the request in the bin, but I didn’t, and I think I was right not to do that.

“It was a fantastic piece of academic work involving volunteers, involving the Richard III Society, involving academics, from many, many universities, on an international scale.

“I think it’s a truly remarkable discovery, a really strong piece of teamwork.”

Following the settlement, Daniel Jennings, defamation partner at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, who represented Mr Taylor, said the case was a “defamation David and Goliath moment” and that the portrayal was “damaging, harmful and untrue”.

He said: “Individuals often feel unable to speak up against large corporations and well-known personalities, but this win demonstrates that there is recourse when wrongs have been committed.”

He continued: “It’s been a long battle for Mr Taylor, which has ended successfully; however, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the shine has been taken off what should have been a moment of celebration for one of the country’s greatest archaeological discoveries.”