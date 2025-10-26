Starmer set for Turkey visit to discuss fighter jets deal

Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Turkey on Monday for talks on the deal to sell Typhoon fighter jets to the country.

The Turkish government said Sir Keir will visit Ankara at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Reports from Turkey suggested the two will discuss next steps on the multi-billion pound deal announced in July to supply 40 Eurofighter Typhoons.

The Turkish presidency’s communications chief Burhanettin Duran said: “The upcoming talks will address the strategic Turkey-UK relations, which are based on a close alliance, as well as current regional and international developments.”

The Middle East Eye news organisation said the UK and Turkey were expected to finalise the deal for the Eurofighter Typhoons, which will help safeguard jobs at British plants involved in the construction of the jets.

The report said the two countries had continued negotiations since July over technical specifications and pricing for the planes, which Ankara reportedly found relatively high.