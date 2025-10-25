Sales of fitness equipment soar by 15.1% on previous year, figures show

Sales of fitness equipment are soaring – up 15.1% across Great Britain on the previous year, new figures show.

The fitness equipment market – which includes exercise machines such as bikes, treadmills and cross trainers, smaller items like mats and gym balls, weights and other strength training equipment and yoga and Pilates equipment – grew by £396 million in the year to October 5, Worldpanel said.

The category also includes fitness technology such as pedometers and heart rate monitors.

Over the same period, the number of shoppers in the category grew by 7% – reaching 6.95 million, Worldpanel, formerly known as Kantar, said.

The number of trips by consumers to buy the equipment – including in to bricks and mortar stores but also via online shopping baskets – is also up 10.7% year on year.

The figures come as home exercise brands also report rising numbers of customer sign-ups.

Fitness platform Zwift said it had seen a 65% surge in active users in October compared with August, which it attributed to people turning to virtual travel workouts to beat the “winter slump”.

Its figures suggested that 75% of Britons admitted to a motivational slump about exercise in winter, and 83% “daydreamed” about travel escapes during darker months.

Zwift, which uses multiplayer gaming technology to allow cyclists and runners to train and compete across virtual destinations including London, New York and Paris, found that 44% of Britons said exotic scenery would motivate them to exercise more regularly, while 30% valued escapism that made them forget they were exercising.

Psychologist Dr Eleanor Bryant, from the University of Bradford, said: “More people are turning to immersive fitness platforms like Zwift during the darker months.

“Reduced daylight exposure can disrupt our circadian rhythms and lower serotonin levels, both of which influence motivation and mood.

“Engaging in structured, enjoyable exercise – especially when paired with stimulating visuals and social connection – can counteract these effects and significantly boost wellbeing.”

The spike in figures for home fitness pursuits follows PureGym revealing last month that it had set its sights on opening up to 60 new gyms in the UK this year amid a growing cohort of people prioritising fitness.

The gym operator, which is known for having many of its sites open 24 hours a day, said it was targeting rural areas and smaller towns as well as big cities.

Rebecca Passmore, PureGym’s chief operating officer, said its business model was resonating “in an era where people are not only placing greater importance on their health and wellbeing, but are also increasingly focused on value for money”.

The Gym Group also reported last month that it was on track with plans to open up to 16 new gyms this year to cater for strong demand among health-conscious Gen Z customers.

It reported that revenues grew by 8% to £121 million for the six months to June 30, compared with a year earlier.

Meanwhile, membership was up 5% at the end of the period compared with a year earlier, as it was also boosted by more regular trips to the gym by its customers.