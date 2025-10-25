Reform’s Sarah Pochin: Adverts full of black people ‘drive me mad’

Reform MP Sarah Pochin has hit out at “woke” adverts “full of black people”.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP said it “drives me mad” and claimed the “average white family” was no longer represented.

Labour said her comments were “completely unacceptable” and called on party leader Nigel Farage to condemn them.

Ms Pochin was responding to a viewer on TalkTV who complained about the demographics of advertising.

The MP said the viewer was “absolutely right” and “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people”.

She said: “It doesn’t reflect our society and I feel that your average white person, average white family is… not represented anymore.”

Ms Pochin blamed the situation on the “woke liberati” in the “arty-farty world”.

“It might be fine inside the M25, but it’s definitely not representative of the rest of the country,” she said.

Labour called on Nigel Farage to condemn Sarah Pochin’s remarks (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said: “It’s astonishing that a senior Reform MP is spending her time counting the numbers of people with a different skin colour to her on TV adverts.

“Defining British people by the colour of their skin is completely unacceptable and shows once again that Reform are more interested in dividing our country than uniting it.

“Nigel Farage needs to condemn this now, and urgently clarify whether Sarah Pochin’s views on race are welcome in his party.”