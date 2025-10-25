A tenant dispute, smears and solos: Key points from Irish presidential election

Ireland’s presidential election was a strange campaign that saw no major issue catch fire and instead focused on candidates’ personal controversies and personalities.

It began with just three candidates on offer for the first time in 35 years, and then one dropped out, leaving two to choose from for the first time in 50 years.

As the country reflects on the expected landslide win for Catherine Connolly and the surge in spoiled votes, here is a look back at the standout moments of the election campaign.

– Jim Gavin and a 16-year tenant dispute

Irish presidential candidate, Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin (Conor O’Mearain/PA)

The most dramatic moment of the election was the shock withdrawal of Fianna Fail’s presidential candidate Jim Gavin.

The former army pilot, 54 – who was best known for his role as manager of the record-breaking Dublin football team that won five successive All-Ireland Championships – withdrew from the race three weeks before polling day and some three weeks after he was selected as Fianna Fail’s candidate.

It came after a former tenant, deputy editor of the Sunday World Niall Donald, claimed he tried to recover 3,300 euros in overpaid rent from Mr Gavin 16 years ago.

Mr Gavin said in a statement on October 5 that he had made a mistake “not in keeping with my character” and later repaid the money.

Mr Gavin’s withdrawal has left serious implications for Fianna Fail, for party leader Micheal Martin who championed Mr Gavin as a candidate, and for the presidential election itself, as his name remained on the ballot.

– ‘Smears’

Presidential elections are notoriously tough affairs, but Ms Connolly’s campaign and supporters have claimed this one crossed a line, and made accusations that there were “smear” attempts against her.

Comments by former Fine Gael minister and ex-broadcaster Ivan Yates added rocket fuel to the fire.

Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly speaking to the media during a visit to the offices of Alone in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

He said on his podcast that Fine Gael needed to respond to opinion polls putting Ms Connolly ahead by making attempts to “smear the bejaysus” out of her.

Ms Connolly said she was “absolutely shocked” and that he had “trivialised” the campaign. She also said he had “done me a favour… in that he’s absolutely exposed without hesitation what Fine Gael are up to”.

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys has denied operating a smear campaign and said she was asking questions of Ms Connolly that were “legitimate” but not “nasty”.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy also suggested there was a “smear” campaign by the media against Ms Connolly and said at her launch that she was not getting “favourable” media coverage.

– The many broadcast debates

There have been seven broadcast debates of presidential candidates, three of which were televised.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly (left) and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys take part in the final debate of the Irish presidential election campaign (Niall Carson/PA)

The debates on Virgin Media’s The Tonight Show and on RTE’s The Week In Politics featured three candidates, while the rest featured the final two contenders.

In addition, there have been many one-on-one interviews with the candidates on the airwaves, in the newspapers, and on podcasts, many asking the same questions of the candidates.

– Eirigi

Ms Connolly has been asked many questions about her judgement in hiring a woman for six months who was convicted by the Special Criminal Court for firearms possession and who was a member of the anti-peace process political party Eirigi.

After being released from prison following a four-year sentence, she was recruited by Ms Connolly to work on a committee on the Irish language.

As Garda clearance was pending, Ms Connolly gave her access daily for six months to the Houses of the Oireachtas, which has been criticised by Fine Gael and the Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan as bypassing security arrangements.

It has been said that signing someone in for a few weeks is normal practice while security clearance is pending.

The woman then left of her own accord because of the length of time of the security clearance process.

Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys during campaigning in Co Cork (Noel Sweeney/PA)

Ms Humphreys asked Ms Connolly during on-air debates whether she asked the woman “what she was going to use the guns for”.

Ms Connolly said the woman was a “model” prisoner, an example of the rehabilitation process in action, and said that the woman’s privacy had been “trampled on” to try to damage her.

– Syria visit

Catherine Connolly was asked several times about a 2018 visit to Syria, while she was a Galway TD, in which she encountered supporters of then-president Bashar Assad.

The Irish Times reported that one of the men Ms Connolly met in Syria was a leader of a group charged with killing Palestinians in a refugee camp.

She said she was not aware of this.

She also confirmed she paid for the trip using her Parliamentary Activities Allowance (PAA).

She maintained the trip was a “fact-finding mission” where they visited a Palestinian refugee camp outside Damascus, and that she had no control over who was in her presence on such trips.

– Lucia O’Farrell

Heather Humphreys has been repeatedly asked about constituent Lucia O’Farrell, whose son Shane was hit and killed by a car driven by a man who should have been in jail.

The 23-year-old law graduate was cycling home in 2011 when he was hit by a car in Co Monaghan.

Ms O’Farrell had criticised the former Cabinet minister’s level of support for her campaign for justice and call for a public inquiry.

Ms Humphreys was asked about claims by Ms O’Farrell that Ms Humphreys did not contribute to Dail debates about her son’s death, did not attend a vigil for Shane held outside Leinster House, and did not vote for an inquiry in 2018 or 2024.

Ms Humphreys said she made representations to ministers on the family’s behalf and said she was “sorry that the O’Farrell family feel it wasn’t enough”.

– Barristers

On Sunday, Ms Humphreys told the Sunday Independent she “never tried to capitalise on somebody’s misfortune and to make money out of it”, in reference to Ms Connolly’s time working as a barrister during the economic crash.

Ms Humphreys said Ms Connolly worked for “UK banks” before she went into politics, while she worked in a credit union, “actually helping people to stay in their houses”.

On the same day, Fine Gael published a video on X that focused on Ms Connolly’s work as a barrister, which includes a clip from Ms Connolly speaking in the Dail in 2017 where she questions the actions of banks.

Ms Humphreys and Fine Gael have claimed any work by Ms Connolly representing financial institutions clashed with her remarks criticising banks in the Dail and at Galway City Council.

Candidate Heather Humphreys meets Ruth Ryan, four, during a visit to Upperchurch Drombane GAA in Tipperary while on the campaign trail (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Connolly accepted that she did work for financial institutions but worked for all types of clients.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan, who is a barrister who previously represented Gerry Adams, defended the barrister ‘cab-rank rule’ and said it was not correct that criticism is directed at lawyers because of the clients they had represented.

– Football solos

A moment of ‘cut-through’ in the election campaign was a clip of Ms Connolly doing keepy-uppies and playing basketball with children at the Courtney Place Flats in Dublin.

The clip, which has 2,500 shares on Ms Connolly’s Instagram and 185,000 likes on Sinn Fein’s TikTok, prompted a series of memes and those endorsing Ms Connolly to do so while soloing a football.

During a radio debate, Ms Humphreys said she had to “hand it” to Ms Connolly for her football skills, to which she replied: “I’ll teach you.”

– The social media war

Parallel to the broadcast debates and canvasses, a social media ground war has been taking place in both camps.

Spending on online ads and viral video moments are a vital part of election campaigns, and Ms Connolly’s social media campaign was praised as being creative, slick and active.

Heather Humphreys trying butter patting while campaigning at Dunhill Eco Park in Waterford (Brian Lawless/PA)

A particular push was made by Ms Connolly’s camp to encourage young voters to get out to vote on Friday – a demographic that traditionally is less likely to vote in large numbers and a group among which Ms Connolly had significant support.

On Ms Connolly’s Instagram page, her campaign has encouraged people to “plan a polling day mate date” and “walk your dog to the polling station”, as well as organising a gig and a youth canvas on Monday to encourage people to vote.

Heather Humphreys, by contrast, posted videos of her receiving the endorsement of former Fine Gael leader and ex-taoiseach Enda Kenny, three former deputy premiers and canvassing with Cabinet ministers.

– The smorgasbord of possible candidates

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, Riverdance star Michael Flatley and weather forecaster Joanna Donnelly were among well-known names to have suggested they would seek a nomination to become presidential candidates.

After months of suggesting on social media site X that he would seek nominations to become a presidential candidate, McGregor said hours before he was due to address Dublin City Council that he would no longer be contesting, calling the Irish constitution a “straitjacket”.

Flatley, who announced his intention to contest the presidency in July during a court case over works carried out at his Cork mansion, withdrew his interest in September.

Live Aid campaigner Bob Geldof spoke to Taoiseach Micheal Martin about becoming the Fianna Fail presidential nominee, but later said neither he nor Mr Martin were serious about the bid.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer during the Covid-19 pandemic, said he had concerns over the potential impact on his family as he ruled himself out of running.

There were also those who actively sought nominations to become presidential candidates, including mother-of-five Maria Steen and millionaire entrepreneur Gareth Sheridan.

Both failed to gather enough nominations – either from four local authorities or 20 members of the Irish Parliament – to get on the presidential ballot.

Among the political names mentioned in the race for the Aras were Taoiseach Michael Martin, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher and independent Senator Frances Black.