Witnesses to synagogue attack urged to come forward

Witnesses to the terror attack on a Manchester synagogue are being urged to come forward to police.

More than 50 witnesses have spoken to officers following the attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2 but a number of people, including some who tended to the injured, are outstanding, Counter Terrorism Police said on Friday.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, died and three men were injured when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, targeted the place of worship on the holy day of Yom Kippur, driving his car at those gathering before attacking others with a knife and trying to storm the synagogue.

Al-Shamie, who wore a fake suicide belt and rang 999 pledging allegiance to the so-called Islamic State terror group, was shot dead by armed police.

According to police, CCTV has shown several unidentified witnesses who were present in the moments before officers attended.

The include an elderly man, wearing a wide-brimmed brown hat and using a walking stick, who was accompanied by a young child.

As well as pedestrians who were passing at the time, a number of vehicles stopped at the scene for people to attempt to provide care to the injured, police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds operational responsibility for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “Our investigation into the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue is continuing and, so far, over 50 witnesses have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

“We are incredibly grateful for the public’s support. However, we know from CCTV footage taken of the incident that there are still several eyewitnesses who remain unidentified.

“This includes an elderly man and a young child, as well as motorists who stopped at the scene to provide care to those who were injured.

“Nobody should ever see what those people saw. They have witnessed an unimaginably traumatic event and could potentially be struggling with processing the scenes that confronted them that day.

“That is why, in addition to assisting with our investigation, we are keen to identify and speak to anyone who was present at the time of the incident or the immediate aftermath so that we can ensure they have access to all the welfare support options that are available to witnesses.

“It is also incredibly important that all witnesses are identified as part of our support for the coronial investigation.

“If you think you may be one of these witnesses then please contact us via the Major Incident Public Portal or by calling 0161 856 3946.”

Inquests into the deaths of the two victims are due to be opened on Wednesday October 29.