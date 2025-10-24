Two people deny part in alleged Birmingham kidnap and murder of man in 2019

Two people have appeared in court to deny their part in the alleged murder of a man who was kidnapped and died in 2019 after suffering burns.

West Midlands Police said Tomasz Samel, 45, was taken from his home in Raleigh Close, Handsworth, Birmingham, in a white van at about 8.45am on March 27 2019.

At about 10.45pm on the same day, Mr Samel, originally from Poland, banged on the door of a property in the village of Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, to get help.

After suffering 75% burns he was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died in a specialist hospital unit in Liverpool on June 21 of the same year.

Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court by video-link from HMP Nottingham on Friday, Kye Arthur, 34, from Bristol, denied conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to falsely imprison, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, murder and manslaughter.

Wearing a grey tracksuit with a grey jumper over his shoulders and sitting behind a table, Arthur spoke only to enter his plea and was denied bail.

Appearing in the dock at the crown court, Sandra Kozlowska, 37, from Liverpool, denied one count of assisting an offender and was bailed with conditions.

Her husband Tobiasz Kozlowski, 38, and also from Liverpool, was due to appear in court to enter pleas after being charged by West Midlands Police with murder, conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to falsely imprison another and conspiracy to cause GBH with intent, but did not arrive by prison transport on Friday in time for the hearing.

Kozlowski will instead be arraigned on January 12, the court heard, ahead of a provisional trial date of June 22.