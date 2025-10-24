Two men charged with arson over attack on mosque remanded in custody

Two men charged with arson after an attack at a mosque earlier this month have appeared in court.

Two people were inside the mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, when the incident occurred on October 4, which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and two cars.

Sussex Police had released images of two people wearing balaclavas spraying a liquid on the entrance to the mosque in Phyllis Avenue and setting it alight.

Ricky Ryder, 38, of Richington Way in Seaford, and Jack Slowey, 34, of Mayfield Avenue in Peacehaven, have both been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Both men appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday wearing grey tracksuits and spoke to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

David Burns, prosecuting, said: “Both of the gentlemen who were inside the mosque were able to smell smoke and get out in time.”

Ryder and Slowey were remanded in custody ahead of their next hearing at the Old Bailey on November 14.

Sussex Police have said a 42-year-old man from Peacehaven, who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has been released on conditional bail.

Almost £50,000 has been raised on GoFundMe from the community for the mosque to help rebuild and repair the damage.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced an additional £10 million in security funding to protect Muslim communities from hate crimes and attacks following a visit with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to the Peacehaven Mosque.

The investment for mosques and Muslim faith centres will provide security measures including CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing and security staff, the Government said.

Sir Keir said: “Britain is a proud and tolerant country.

“Attacks on any community are attacks on our entire nation and our values.

“This funding will provide Muslim communities with the protection they need and deserve, allowing them to live in peace and safety.

“I want a Britain built for all and my Government is committed to delivering safer streets for everyone – and that means protecting places of worship from those who seek to divide us through hate and violence.”