Two men charged over arson attack at Peacehaven Mosque

Two men will appear in court on Friday charged with arson after an attack at a mosque earlier this month.

No one was injured in the fire at Peacehaven in East Sussex on October 4 which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and a car.

Sussex Police had released images of two people wearing balaclavas spraying suspected accelerant on the entrance to the mosque in Phyllis Avenue and setting it alight.

Police said they were treating the fire as a hate crime (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Ricky Ryder, 38, of Richington Way in Seaford, and Jack Slowey, 34, of Mayfield Avenue in Peacehaven, have both been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The pair have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Sussex Police said a 42-year-old man from Peacehaven, who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, had been released on conditional bail.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced an additional £10 million in security funding to protect Muslim communities from hate crimes and attacks following a visit with the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to the Peacehaven Mosque.

The new investment for mosques and Muslim faith centres will provide security measures including CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing and security staff, the Government said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood visited the mosque earlier this week (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Sir Keir said: “Britain is a proud and tolerant country.

“Attacks on any community are attacks on our entire nation and our values.

“This funding will provide Muslim communities with the protection they need and deserve, allowing them to live in peace and safety.

“I want a Britain built for all and my government is committed to delivering safer streets for everyone – and that means protecting places of worship from those who seek to divide us through hate and violence.”