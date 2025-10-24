Plaid Cymru win Caerphilly Welsh Government by-election holding off Reform UK

Plaid Cymru has defeated Reform UK in a fiercely-fought Welsh Parliament by-election, with defending party Labour trailing in third.

Nigel Farage’s party was hoping to win its first seat at the ballot box in the Caerphilly constituency and pledged to “throw everything” at its campaign.

But Plaid has emerged victorious with a majority of 3,848 votes, and a swing of almost 27% from Labour.

The result will embolden Plaid in its efforts to enter government in Wales next year, and is a bitter blow for Labour, which had held the seat since the Senedd was first established in 1999.