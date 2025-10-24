Parents urged to vaccinate children against flu ‘wildfire’ as cases rise

Parents are being urged to get their children vaccinated against flu “wildfire” over half-term as cases rise, with pop-up clinics being set up at fire stations and bowling alleys.

NHS England said many schoolchildren will already have received flu vaccines at school, but there are still options for those who have missed out.

It comes after health officials warned of an early flu season and urged people to get a vaccine to protect themselves.

Pop-up clinics are also being held in places such as football pitches and libraries.

In the Midlands, there are at least six fire station clinics across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent over the next few weeks, including one in Longton on Saturday.

A flu van is also visiting a fire station in Lancashire and south Cumbria during half-term.

GP surgeries can give flu vaccines to school-aged children with certain health conditions and two and three-year-olds.

Parents can also take pre-school children to pharmacies for vaccines, NHS England said.

Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “It is hugely concerning that flu has hit us early this year, with a worrying increase among children.

“Flu can spread like wildfire across schools and can make children really unwell.

“The virus changes each year, so vaccination remains the best way to shield your child from getting seriously ill.

“That’s why we’re making it easier than ever before for children to get the vaccine close to home or at school.

“So I’m urging parents to check their child’s options for flu vaccination as soon as possible; make sure you’ve opted your child in for their in-school vaccine or find your nearest community clinic over half-term.”

NHS England said more than 10 million vaccines have already been delivered in the latest campaign, including to almost 1.5 million school-aged children and more than 300,000 eligible two and three-year-olds.

Flu vaccines are also available for everyone aged 65 and over, under-65s in at-risk groups, care home residents and carers, pregnant women, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed and frontline health and social care workers, as well as children.

In the North West, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital has winged “flu fairies” providing vaccinations to young patients.

Many flu clinics are listed at www.schoolvaccination.uk

Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse with the British Heart Foundation, said: “Anyone with a history of heart and circulatory illnesses is at increased risk of severe illness if they get the flu.

“If you have had a heart attack, the flu puts you at a greater risk of having another one, and it can exacerbate conditions like heart failure.

“Getting a flu jab takes only five minutes and it can protect you from potentially serious health complications, while supporting the NHS by reducing the number of people needing treatment during the immensely busy winter period.”