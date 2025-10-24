Leeds Bradford Airport closes overnight amid runway issue

Leeds Bradford Airport has been closed overnight amid issues with its runway.

Passengers have been told to check with their airlines, with the airport’s online arrival board listing cancellations to some incoming flights.

The airport usually operates flights 24 hours a day after it was granted planning permission to do so in 1994.

A statement on its website, posted at 10pm on Friday, reads: “Due to an unforeseen issue with the runway, we have had to take the decision to close the airport until the morning.

“Customers are advised to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information regarding their flight.

“We are working to resolve the disruption as soon as possible, the safety and comfort of the passengers travelling through our terminal is our number one priority.

“Our team is on the ground in the terminal to answer any customer queries regarding departures.”

Dozens of flights depart from the airport every day.

The designated night-time flight period is from 11pm to 7am, when only the quietest jets are permitted to operate, the airport’s website said.