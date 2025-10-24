Jeremy Clarkson told me ‘don’t do it’ as I planned charity pub opening – peer

Jeremy Clarkson warned a charity boss not to open a pub by giving her “a list of all the things that could go and would go wrong”, she told Parliament.

Tory peer Baroness Monckton of Dallington Forest told the House of Lords she is preparing to open a pub in Brighton with her charity Team Domenica, named after her daughter, which is dedicated to supporting young adults with learning disabilities find employment.

Clarkson, known for Top Gear and The Grand Tour, opened a pub called The Farmer’s Dog in Oxfordshire in 2024 in connection with his show Clarkson’s Farm.

Lady Monckton said when she asked for his advice on opening her own pub, he warned her it is “relentless”, but also said it will “especially make sense for you, because you are doing it for a very good reason”.

Her story came as peers debated the Licensing Hours Extensions Bill, which is set to make it easier for the Government to temporarily extend pub opening hours for events like jubilees and football tournament finals.

Lady Monckton told peers: “In a few weeks’ time, my charity is opening a pub in Brighton.

“This has required major investment for the acquisition, refurbishment and training facilities, funded by a combination of donations and a significant mortgage.

“It will give enhanced training opportunities for our candidates, in addition to our existing cafes and coffee roastery.

“When I asked Jeremy Clarkson for advice, his reply was succinct: don’t do it. And this was followed by a list of all the things that could and would go wrong.”

She went on to read an extract from his email, which said: “When you step into a pub that you are running, you immediately notice the broken light bulb and the wonky loo roll dispenser and the cockeyed picture.

“As there’s no money in hospitality these days, you can’t afford to get someone in to put everything right. You must do it yourself.

“Then, while you were doing it, a food allergy enthusiast will claim they saw a potato, which has made them go blind.

“Then the guy who you employ to clean the lavatories after the pub shuts will phone in sick and so you have to do it yourself. It is relentless.

“But there will come a time when everyone sits down after work and has a drink and sausage roll and all of a sudden it’ll make sense, and it’ll especially make sense for you, because you are doing it for a very good reason.”

As he introduced the Bill for its second reading in the upper chamber, former deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said pubs are “the beating heart of our communities”.

Lord Watson said the cross-party support for the Bill demonstrates ‘the importance of the great British pub’ (Lucy North/PA)

The Bill is set to make it easier for the Government to temporarily ease licensing restrictions at a national level and extend last orders beyond the usual 11pm for events of “exceptional international, national or local significance”.

In recent years, this has been done for royal weddings, jubilees and the coronation, as well as the 80th anniversary of VE Day and major sporting events like the European Championship football finals.

Under existing rules, Parliament must sign off on these changes, but the Bill will let ministers effectively bypass a parliamentary debate.

Explaining why this is needed, Lord Watson of Wyre Forest said: “Under the current system, when a moment of national significant arises, whether a royal celebration, a major sporting final or a solemn occasion of mourning, pubs and hospitality venues often face unnecessary bureaucracy.

“They must either apply individually for a temporary event notice, which costs money and requires at least 10 days’ notice, or they must wait for Parliament to approve a blanket extension through the affirmative procedure.

“If Parliament is not sitting, that flexibility simply does not exist.

“We saw the consequences of that in August 2023 when the Lionesses reached the World Cup final. It was a huge moment of national pride, watched by millions, yet thousands of venues were unable to open early and allow communities to come together.

“The Government could not extend licensing hours across England and Wales because there was not time to secure approval in both Houses. This Bill seeks to correct that.

“I think this is a pragmatic change that makes the system flexible, responsive and fit for purpose.

“It removes red tape, saves businesses money, and ensures that we can respond in real time to moments that bring the nation together.”

Lord Watson said the cross-party support for the Bill demonstrates the “shared recognition of the cultural, social and economic importance of the great British pub”.