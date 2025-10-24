Equestrian couple sentenced for sexually abusing underage girl

A horse-riding instructor and his showjumper girlfriend sexually abused a teenager during a threesome, a court heard.

Guy Simmonds, 37, had sexual intercourse with both his partner, Lauren Jarvis, 26, and the girl in January last year.

Jarvis willingly took part and touched the victim sexually, and afterwards the pair agreed to keep quiet about it.

Both were found guilty following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court of a charge of engaging in sexual activity with a child aged 15.

Guy Simmonds has been jailed for sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl (Gwent Police/PA)

James Doyle, representing Simmonds, said he had a lengthy career in the equestrian and falconry sectors and had worked for London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo.

“He will never ever appear before a crown court again,” he said.

“I simply ask Your Honour to look to the positive features of his life when taken in the round.”

Julia Cox, representing Jarvis, said pre-sentence reports had identified her client as being susceptible to “suggestibility and pressure” and due to her low intelligence was incapable of living on her own.

“Without that influence and direction as far as Lauren Jarvis is concerned, that offending would not have happened,” she said.

“The pre-sentence report author identifies the vulnerabilities of Lauren Jarvis to manipulation by others and exploitation.

“Prior to her arrest she was working with individuals who had suffered brain injuries.

“This offending means that she cannot continue that work realistically, and the likelihood of finding work she is capable of doing as a result of the jury’s finding will be extremely difficult.”

Miss Cox urged the court to impose a suspended sentence, adding: “There will be a detrimental impact upon her family, particularly her mother.”

Judge Lucy Crowther branded Simmonds a “sexual predator” as she jailed him for five years and three months with a further three years on extended licence.

“I find that you were the ringleader of this and loved the attention of the much younger Lauren Jarvis and the child,” she said.

“I find that you were self-obsessed and manipulative and tried to make yourself the victim in this case claiming you were set up and blaming everyone else.

“I am quite satisfied you are a serious sexual predator and your ability to manipulate, deceive and play people off against each other is quite remarkable and concerning.”

Simmonds, of Acacia Avenue, Undy, Monmouthshire, was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject to a restraining order and sexual harm prevention order for 15 years.

Jarvis, of Allt Yr Yn Court, Newport, wept as she received a 12-month prison sentence suspended for a year and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation work.

She was also placed on the sexual offenders register for 10 years and given a restraining order for five years.