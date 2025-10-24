Double murderer who dumped remains in suitcases jailed for at least 42 years

A double murderer has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years, after killing a couple and dumping their remains in suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge in “premediated and thoroughly wicked crimes”.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in their flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Mosquera, who was staying with the couple, “decapitated and dismembered” them, froze parts of their remains and took the rest to the Bristol landmark.

A jury at Woolwich Crown Court unanimously convicted Mosquera of both murders earlier this year, and he pleaded guilty at the same court earlier on Friday to three counts of possessing child pornography.

Civil partners Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso were murdered last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Sentencing him to two life sentences for the two murders, which will run concurrently to each other, Mr Justice Bennathan told the defendant: “Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso were a settled, affectionate couple.

“It was their tragedy that you, Yostin Mosquera, came into their lives.

“I now have to sentence you for these premeditated and thoroughly wicked crimes.”

On Friday, the judge jailed Mosquera for 16 months after he admitted possessing at least 1,500 category A photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, including videos, 750 category B images and 4,000 category C images.

That jail term will run concurrent to the life sentences.

Mosquera repeatedly stabbed Mr Alfonso, who suffered injuries to his torso, face and neck. Mr Longworth was attacked with a hammer on the back of his head and his skull was shattered.

Mr Alfonso enjoyed extreme sex and Mosquera, a Colombian national he met online years earlier, was part of that world.

Mr Alfonso was stabbed during a filmed session, and footage played in court showed Mosquera asking “do you like it?”, and singing and dancing after the attack.

Mosquera is a Colombian national (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Seconds later he used a computer to try to steal from his victims’ bank accounts.

Mr Justice Bennathan said he was “sure” Mosquera hoped to sell the couple’s flat after killing them.

He described Mr Alfonso as “a hardworking man who had shown (Mosquera) kindness and generosity” and Mr Longworth as a “harmless, amiable person who had done (the defendant) no wrong”.

The judge also referenced a psychiatric report which concluded Mosquera has “no diagnosed mental state” that would mitigate his crimes.

The report included an account of Mosquera witnessing the killing of other children when he was at school in a town in Colombia, which one doctor believed “may have shaped” the way he views violence.

The judge decided not to impose a whole-life order, partly because of Mosquera’s lack of previous convictions, and the fact that he “may have been brutalised” as a child by witnessing the murder of other children.