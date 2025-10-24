Deacon Blue singers recognised by Open University with honorary degrees

Deacon Blue stars Lorraine McIntosh and Ricky Ross have been presented with honorary degrees in recognition of their “outstanding” contribution to arts, culture and society.

The musicians joined 660 Open University (OU) graduates receiving their degrees in a ceremony at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday.

Founded in 1985, Deacon Blue have had 12 UK top 40 singles and two UK number one albums.

The musicians, co-lead voices of Deacon Blue since Raintown in 1987, said they were honoured to be recognised by the Open University.

Ross said: “To be recognised in this way by the Open University is a huge honour.

“Music has always been about telling stories that connect people, and we are proud to stand alongside graduates whose own stories reflect creativity, commitment and hope.”

McIntosh said: “We have always believed in the power of community and second chances.

“The OU’s work in opening doors for people of all ages and backgrounds truly captures what Scotland is about. To receive this honour in our home city makes it especially meaningful.”

Ross is also an award-winning BBC broadcaster and songwriter while McIntosh is an actress, with credits ranging from the BBC’s River City to Ken Loach’s My Name Is Joe.

Together they also support a wide number of charities including Sciaf, MusicAll and Simon Community Scotland.

Lorraine McIntosh and Ricky Ross were among hundreds of graduates at the Open University ceremony on Friday (Kathryn Tuckerman/Open University/PA)

They were joined by international foreign affairs expert Fiona Hill, who received an honorary doctorate for her contribution to global affairs and democratic scrutiny.

She said: “I am delighted and honoured to receive this degree from an institution whose mission of accessible, high-quality education mirrors my belief that opportunity should never depend on background or circumstance.”

The Open University said around half (48%) of those graduating on Friday are the first in their family to gain a university-level qualification, while 30% have declared a disability.

Martin Boyle, director of the Open University in Scotland, said: “These graduates represent the best of open education: determined, diverse and rooted in their communities.

“Many studied while working or caring, and many are the first in their family to go to university.

“The result is talent Scotland can feel in every town, island and industry.

“We are proud to celebrate that spirit alongside Dr Fiona Hill, Lorraine McIntosh and Ricky Ross, whose contributions to culture and public life continue to inspire.”