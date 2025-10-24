China ‘enemy’ reference was removed from spy case evidence ‘to fit Tory policy’

A reference to China being an “enemy” of the UK was removed from key evidence for a collapsed spy trial in 2023 as it “did not reflect government policy” under the Conservatives at the time, according to national security adviser Jonathan Powell.

He said Counter Terror Police and the Crown Prosecution Service were aware of the change made by his deputy Matt Collins, in a letter signed by both to the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy (JCNSS).

This would mean the CPS knew the “enemy” reference had been removed before charging the two suspects, according to Mr Powell.

A final draft of Mr Collins’ statement was sent to then-prime minister Rishi Sunak in December 2023, the letter said.