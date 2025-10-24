Ceremonial welcome for Zelensky as he meets King at Windsor Castle

The King gave Volodymyr Zelensky a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle as the Ukrainian president visits the UK.

After arriving at the castle’s quadrangle on Friday morning, Mr Zelensky shook hands with Charles and was given a royal salute – the first ceremonial welcome the leader has received in the UK.

The Ukrainian national anthem was played and Mr Zelensky was invited to inspect the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards.

Dressed in black, Mr Zelensky said “Thank-you so much” to Major Ben Tracey, who led the inspection as captain of the guard of honour.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the King after inspecting a guard of honour at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Zelensky was then taken inside the castle for an audience with the King, as members of the public watched on from the gates of the quadrangle.

The visit came ahead of a meeting later on Friday with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other leaders from the so-called coalition of the willing for talks on how to increase pressure on Moscow and boost Ukraine’s defences.

Measures under consideration will include further efforts to cripple the economy supporting Russia President Vladimir Putin’s war effort by taking Russian oil and gas off the global market, and seeking ways to use frozen assets to fund Ukraine’s defences.

The Ukrainian national anthem was played during the ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Zelensky, Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch premier Dick Schoof and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte will be in London, while around 20 other leaders will dial in to a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” – the initiative led by Sir Keir and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Friday was the fifth meeting between the King and Mr Zelensky, with the pair having also met in June at Windsor Castle and in March at Sandringham.

The pair shared an audience in July last year at Blenheim Palace following a reception for European leaders attending the European Political Community Summit.

Their first meeting was at Buckingham Place in February 2023 – almost a year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.