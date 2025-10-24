Avian influenza prevention zone to be introduced in NI

An avian influenza prevention zone is to be introduced in Northern Ireland.

It will place a legal requirement on all bird keepers in the region to follow strict biosecurity measures, and will be in place from next Saturday, November 1.

This includes for pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard.

Stormont Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said the risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) introduction via wild birds is heightened with the onset of winter migration.

“An incursion of HPAI can cause devastating impacts for those affected and our wider industry,” he said.

“I am therefore asking all bird keepers to now take the appropriate action to protect your birds, the Northern Ireland flock and wider agri-food industry.

“The biosecurity measures required under the AIPZ are vital tools in our fight against this disease and I am pleased that we have been able to co-ordinate with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine in the Republic of Ireland where mandatory biosecurity measures for all poultry and captive birds will be introduced at the same time as the introduction of the AIPZ across Northern Ireland.”

Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland Brian Dooher said the measures include stringent mandatory biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease from wild birds or another source to poultry.

This includes a requirement that poultry or other captive birds are provided with food and water to which wild birds have no access, and mandatory rules on cleansing and disinfection.

“There is currently no requirement for poultry to be housed, and bird gatherings are not prohibited at this stage, but this will be kept under constant review,” he added.

“I would encourage all flock keepers, even if you keep just one bird, to review and reinforce your biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock.

“Avian influenza can have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy – it is imperative that we do not become complacent.”