Votes being counted in Caerphilly by-election after polls close

The polls have closed in a crucial Welsh by-election.

The votes are being counted in Caerphilly after weeks of fierce campaigning by parties hoping to win the Welsh Parliament constituency from Labour.

Labour has led the Welsh Parliament since the devolved administration was first established in 1999 and Caerphilly has long been one of its strongholds.

However, recent polling has forecast Plaid Cymru and Reform UK to be the two biggest parties in Wales next year.

Counting begins for the Caerphilly by-election (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The result in Caerphilly could be a bellwether for the Senedd election next May and will certainly be treated as such by the winning party.

The by-election was called following the sudden death of Hefin David, who had served as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016.

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “Hefin David loved this constituency and its people.

“He’s been at the heart of our campaign throughout.

“This has been a tough campaign for the party for a variety of reasons, but we’re proud of what our staff and volunteers have achieved over the past six weeks and are committed to continuing to fight for Caerphilly and the Valleys.”