Trial came after long campaign for justice for Bloody Sunday victims

Here are some of the key dates in the decades-long campaign for justice by the families of civilians killed by soldiers on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry.

– January 30 1972

Members of the Parachute Regiment open fire on a crowd taking part in a civil rights march in Derry. Thirteen people are killed and 15 others injured.

– April 1972

An inquiry led by Lord Chief Justice Lord Widgery supports the soldiers’ version of events, that they were returning fire and acting in self defence. Bereaved families dismiss the report as a whitewash.

– February 1992

First meeting of the Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign.

– January 1994

The campaign writes to then-prime minister John Major seeking a full independent inquiry.

– February 1994

Mr Major refuses because there has already been a public inquiry by Lord Widgery.

The brothers of Bloody Sunday victim William McKinney, Mickey (left), John (centre) and Joe (right) arrive at Belfast Crown Court to await the verdict in the trial of Soldier F (Liam McBurney/PA)

– January 1997

A 40,000-signature petition calling for a new inquiry is delivered by the campaign to 10 Downing Street.

– January 1998

Then-prime minister Tony Blair announces a new inquiry, with Lord Saville of Newdigate appointed to chair the probe.

– 2000 – 2004

The Saville Inquiry hears oral evidence. Proceedings take place in Derry and London after soldiers win a legal challenge to be allowed to give their evidence in England.

– June 2010

Lord Saville delivers his findings that there was no justification for shooting any of those killed or wounded. Then-prime minister David Cameron issues a public apology, saying the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

– July 2012

The Police Service of Northern Ireland formally launches a murder investigation into the events of Bloody Sunday.

– September-October 2018

The first Ministry of Defence compensation settlement in relation to Bloody Sunday victims is awarded.

– March 2019

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announces that one former paratrooper, known as Soldier F, will be prosecuted for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell. He is also charged with a further count of attempted murder of a person unknown.

The PPS also announces that 16 other former soldiers and two suspected ex-members of the Official IRA, all of whom were also investigated as part of the major police murder probe, will not face prosecution.

– April 2019

Veterans’ protests in support of Soldier F take place across the UK.

– September 2019

The case against Soldier F is heard in court for the first time at a sitting of Derry Magistrates’ Court. The veteran was not present in court for the short hearing.

– April 2021

The families of five of those killed announce that they will legally challenge the decision of the PPS not to prosecute five veterans. The families of Jackie Duddy, Michael Kelly, John Young, Michael McDaid and William McKinney are granted permission by the High Court to challenge decisions not to prosecute several other former members of the Parachute Regiment.

– July 2021

The PPS announces it is discontinuing the prosecution of Soldier F amid concerns that the case could collapse in light of a separate court ruling on the admissibility of evidence which caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

The McKinney family signal their intent to challenge the PPS decision on Solider F in the courts.

– September 2021

The various legal challenges against the PPS are heard together before three senior judges, including the original decisions not to prosecute five soldiers. Judgment is reserved.

Supporters of Soldier F (right) and family members of Bloody Sunday victims (left) arrive at Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

– March 2022

The judges quash the PPS decision to discontinue the prosecution of Soldier F and order prosecutors to reconsider.

The other legal challenges against PPS decisions not to take prosecutions against several other veterans were dismissed by the court.

– September 2022

The PPS announces it is reactivating the case against Soldier F. A week later, discontinued court proceedings against the military veteran resume.

– December 2023

Soldier F’s case is sent to the Crown Court for trial.

– June 2024

Soldier F appears in court for the first time since the prosecution commenced. He sits in the witness box at Belfast Crown Court, with a thick floor-to-ceiling blue curtain shielding him from the main body of the court to protect his anonymity.

– December 2024

Soldier F pleads not guilty to each of the seven counts facing him as they were read to him during his arraignment inside Belfast Crown Court.

– September 15 2025

The trial of Soldier F commences in what the bereaved families describe as a “momentous day”.

– October 23 2025

The former paratrooper is found not guilty of all charges at Belfast Crown Court.