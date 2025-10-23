‘This is not fun and games’: Irish police ask people not to engage in disorder

Irish police have appealed to people, in particular young males, not to engage in public disorder after two days of riots near a hotel housing asylum seekers.

An Garda Siochana said that public disorder is not “fun and games” and could adversely affect people’s futures.

It made the appeal after significant damage was done in Saggart in west Dublin after two nights of violent disorder.

Protesters throwing fireworks at Gardai officers near the Citywest Hotel (Niall Carson/PA)

The third night of demonstrations at Citywest Hotel took place on Wednesday, after an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the vicinity of the hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named because of legal restrictions that apply to all sexual assault cases in Ireland, appeared in court on Tuesday charged over the alleged incident.

Reacting to the disorder, gardai appealed to the public to refrain from taking part in any riotous behaviour.

“An Garda Siochana is appealing to the public, in particular to young males; do not get involved in public disorder incidents,” it said.

“This is not fun and games and entertainment for social media. The choices and reckless decisions you may make, to get involved or caught up in these events may have serious consequences and adversely affect the course of your future.

“An Garda Siochana appeals to persons with the ability to influence younger people (parents, family members, friends) or influence in the local community to engage with younger people and appeal for them not to get involved in this criminal activity.”

In relation to the disorder, gardai said 31 people had been arrested, 23 of which, 21 males and two females, have appeared before the District Court.

It said five male juveniles who were arrested have been released and will be dealt with under the Youth Diversion Programme.

Four garda members were injured and received hospital treatment but have been discharged.

Gardai have also seized 15 scooters and e-bikes, and a policing and security operation remains in place at Citywest.

They said they were continuing to review CCTV and body-worn camera footage and carrying out examinations at various locations.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, protesters again faced off with around 40 uniformed gardai, who were then replaced with the Public Order Unit.

Protesters carried Irish flags, chanted anti-immigration slogans and threw missiles.

Public order gardai pushed the crowd further from the hotel by advancing with shields.

A mounted garda unit and a dog unit were at the scene and a police helicopter provided air support.

Several gardai deployed pepper spray during the unrest.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, who visited the scene in the aftermath of the violence, told reporters on Wednesday he is “determined” that further people will be “brought before the courts to face justice”.

Irish Premier Micheal Martin condemned the scenes of violence and said there could be “no justification” for attacks on gardai.

Garda Representative Association (GRA) vice president Niall Hodgins praised gardai for holding an “extremely volatile front line” at Citywest on Wednesday night.

“What started out as a planned public protest has sadly descended into an ongoing full-scale threat to the safety of our members and the public that they so bravely stand to protect.

“It is our firm belief that these apparent protests are nothing but the continuation of violent riotous behaviour from night to night with the sole intention of causing damage to property and injury to our colleagues who bravely continue to protect the public.

“We have grave concerns for the safety of our members and colleagues, especially those deployed initially to face these violent thugs prior to the deployment of the public order units.

“It is becoming obvious that a more robust response is required far earlier to ensure no further injuries are inflicted on our members.”