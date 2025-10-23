Storm Benjamin moves away from UK but wind and downpours set to continue

Weather warnings for heavy downpours and strong winds have been removed in some areas of the UK as Storm Benjamin moves eastwards.

The Met Office has downgraded its weather warnings as Benjamin, as named by Meteo France, pulls away from the UK.

Four yellow weather warnings were issued by the UK forecaster for much of the day on Thursday for wind and rain across southern and eastern England, parts of Wales and Yorkshire.

A warning for strong winds in East Anglia and south-east England remains in place until 3pm, while a warning for heavy rain in Norfolk and Suffolk will remain until 4pm.

Winds are expected to reach 40-45mph in the affected areas, while 50-55mph winds are possible along the coast.

A further 10-15mm of rain is predicted in most parts of East Anglia, while 20-30mm is possible in areas near the coast.

While the worst of the storm appears to be over for the UK, the Met Office is still forecasting spells of wind and rain in many areas on Thursday and into early Friday.

The storm is expected to move towards Denmark tomorrow, bringing cold winds and below average temperatures to the UK over the weekend.

The wet and windy conditions have not yet earned the storm an official name from the Met Office.

Deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “As Storm Benjamin clears the UK and heads towards Denmark late tomorrow cold Arctic air will sweep across the country, bringing a noticeably chilly weekend as temperatures fall below average.

“Although many areas will see dry weather with sunny spells, it will feel cold in the brisk northerly winds. Showers are expected in the north and west, some of these falling as snow over Scottish mountains.”