Six found guilty of rioting following deaths of two teenagers in crash

Six people have been found guilty of rioting following the deaths of two teenagers in a road accident after rumours spread that they were being followed by the police.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died when their electric bike crashed in the Ely area of Cardiff on the evening of May 22 2023.

Lee Robinson, 38, Zayne Farrugia, 24, Jordan Bratcher, 27, Jaydan Baston, 21, Connor O’Sullivan, 25, and Luke Williams, 32, all from Cardiff, were found guilty following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

Kyrees Sullivan, right, and his friend Harvey Evans as young boys (Family handout/PA)

A seventh defendant, Mckenzie Danks, 22, of Cardiff, was acquitted of riot but had previously admitted two charges of assaulting a police officer.

The trial heard rumours quickly circulated about the cause of the crash which led to a hostile crowd developing on the streets of Ely.

Bricks and bottles were hurled at police, cars were set alight, and one officer was struck by a petrol bomb in disorder that lasted into the early hours of the following day.

The defendants were released on bail and will be sentenced at a later date by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.