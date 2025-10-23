Met Police officer accused of sharing images of rapes cleared of misconduct

A Metropolitan Police officer accused of sharing CCTV images of two women being raped has been cleared of misconduct in public office, the force has said.

Pc Adam Aspinall Da Encarnacao was accused of sharing images of two separate rape offences with a member of the public, according to police, and had denied two counts of misconduct in a public office.

One of the women was Natalie Shotter, 37, who was raped and killed on July 17, 2021 in Southall Park after a night out with friends.

Her killer Mohamed Iidow was jailed in December for her rape and manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey, during which jurors were shown CCTV footage of the attack.

Police said that following a trial at Southwark Crown Court, the officer, who is attached to the policing team in West Area, was acquitted on Monday.

On Thursday, the force said they noted the outcome of Pc Da Encarnacao’s trial and are considering next steps regarding misconduct proceedings.

The officer was suspended from duty following his arrest in 2022 and his suspension remains in place, the Met added.