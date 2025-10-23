Lammy calls on Jenrick to say sorry for attacks on judges

Robert Jenrick should apologise to judges for attacks which have left them feeling “unsafe”, Justice Secretary David Lammy said.

Shadow justice secretary Mr Jenrick has pledged to put ministers back in charge of judicial appointments, claiming the current system had allowed “political activists” to sit in courts.

Mr Lammy, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said Mr Jenrick should “step back from some of the language he has been using” to criticise the judiciary.

In a statement earlier this month, organisations representing 250,000 lawyers said barristers, solicitors and judges “have been subjected to violence, death threats and rape threats” due to “politically motivated attacks” on the legal profession.

Mr Lammy, who is the Lord Chancellor, told reporters: “I take very seriously my constitutional responsibility to uphold the independence of the judiciary, and that is all of our judges.

“Robert Jenrick, if he wants to be lord chancellor, should really apologise for some of the language that he has been using that is actually making our judiciary feel unsafe in their day-to-day work.

“I know that he is shortly to meet with the Lord Chief Justice and I hope that he’s able to discuss these issues and step back from some of the language that he has been using and take seriously the concerns that our judiciary are raising about the environment in which we ask them to operate, recognising that in our system they are not able – and it would be inappropriate for them – to speak publicly.

“And that is why it’s important that we temper what we say about the work of an independent judiciary, who must rightly and properly go about their work with maximum integrity and do that every day on our behalf.”

In recent weeks, Mr Jenrick has claimed “a deep rot has infected parts of our judiciary” and accused more than 30 immigration judges of having links to “open borders charities”.

At the Conservative Party conference speech earlier this month, Mr Jenrick brandished a judge’s wig as he attacked “judicial activism”.

He said a Tory government would put politicians back in charge of appointing judges.

The Law Society of England and Wales, the Bar Council of England and Wales, the Law Society of Scotland, the Faculty of Advocates, the Bar of Northern Ireland and the Law Society of Northern Ireland issued a joint statement, earlier this month, criticising the political attacks they had faced, although they did not refer directly to Mr Jenrick.

“Politically motivated attacks on the legal profession are irresponsible and dangerous,” they said.

“They weaken public trust and confidence in the rule of law and erode the very foundations of justice that underpin fairness and democracy.

“Barristers, solicitors and judges have been subjected to violence, death threats and rape threats. Some have faced threats to their family members.”