Finding chair for grooming gangs inquiry could take months – Government source

It could take “months” to find a chair for the national grooming gangs inquiry, a Government source has said.

There are no candidates left in the running after former police officer Jim Gamble and Annie Hudson, a former director of children’s services for Lambeth, both withdrew.

The Government is taking urgent steps to find new candidates after the exit of “leading” option Mr Gamble, the source said.

A group of five grooming gang victims say Jess Phillips should stay in post (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But ministers will “take the time, likely months”, to appoint the right chair.

The inquiry has been thrown into disarray after the loss of the two candidates to chair the probe, as well as the departure of five women from the victims liaison panel.

Four of the women who quit have said they would be prepared to return if safeguarding minister Jess Phillips resigns, while five of those still on the advisory panel have said they would only stay if she remained in post.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he “of course” has faith in Ms Phillips.

The Government will now re-engage with survivors to listen to their concerns and take their opinions on who they want to lead the inquiry, according to the source.

There were originally around 30 survivors on the panel.

Baroness Louise Casey, who has been drafted in to support the work of the probe, will work closely with the Government on finding a new field of candidates for chair.