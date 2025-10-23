Digital ID will ‘cut the faff’, Starmer says in bid to reverse public scepticism

Sir Keir Starmer has said digital IDs will “cut the faff” as he sought to win back public support for the scheme.

The Prime Minister insisted the identification system would never be needed to get into hospital amid concerns about its potential impact on accessing public services, civil liberties and data protection.

The proposed digital IDs announced by Sir Keir last month, to be introduced by 2029, would be mandatory for anyone working in the UK as part of efforts to clamp down on illegal working and therefore curb illegal migration.

But he was keen to stress that “apart from the right to work”, it “won’t be mandatory”.

The Prime Minister told staff at a Barclays branch in Brighton on Thursday that digital ID would “really help” with security for customers after they told him they deal with victims of scams and fraud every day.

He said customers at the bank had told him they were “really excited about it” and had relayed “everyday examples where you can just cut the faff”.

The Labour leader also told the BBC: “You’ll never need ID to get into a hospital or anything like that.

“And for people who simply don’t want it, well, they don’t need it, apart from the right to work, because we do need to stop people working illegally in our country to do that.”

He said “it won’t be the case” that digital ID could end up being used for surveillance.

“The idea of having ID on your phone is not that far removed from having bank accounts on your phone or any other apps that people have on their phones,” he told the broadcaster.

In a video posted to X, Sir Keir said that Barclays customers he had spoken to were “really up for it” and “I think once you understand just how much easier it’ll make life, so many more people will be too”.

More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition against the measures and net support for digital ID cards fell from 35% in the early summer to minus 14% after Sir Keir’s September announcement, according to polling by More in Common.

The Prime Minister has given central Government control of the plans.

In a written ministerial statement, he said: “In order to deliver this cross-government priority, the Cabinet Office will have overall responsibility of the new digital identity scheme, including policy development, legislation and strategic oversight.”

It will work alongside other departments including the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, which will be responsible for the technical design, build and delivery.