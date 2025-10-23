Booker Prize announces launch of first award for children’s fiction

The Booker Prize has announced its “most ambitious endeavour” in 20 years with the launch of its first prize for children’s fiction.

The foundation will launch the literary award in 2026 with the winner to be chosen by a combined panel of child and adult judges and awarded £50,000.

The Children’s Booker Prize will see an author selected annually from 2027 to celebrate the “best contemporary fiction” for children aged eight to 12 years old.

The foundation will also gift 30,000 copies of the shortlisted and winning books with the aim of engaging and growing a “new generation of readers by championing the best children’s fiction from writers around the world”.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson welcomed the new award (Ian West/PA)

Children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson, best known for The Story Of Tracy Beaker, praised the new award and described it as a “marvellous idea”.

She said: “Now, more than ever, children’s books need a huge boost. It’s so dismaying that only 30% of today’s children enjoy reading for pleasure – and yet there are so many exciting and enjoyable children’s books out there, many sinking without trace.

“I think a Children’s Booker Prize, like the Booker Prizes for adult fiction, will become a talking point, signposting more children, parents, carers and teachers to the best new children’s literature.”

The prize will be open to authors worldwide, both for books written originally in English and for those translated into English, as long as they are published in the UK and/or Ireland within the eligibility period.

Gaby Wood, chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, said: “The Children’s Booker Prize is the most ambitious endeavour we’ve embarked on in 20 years – and we hope its impact will resonate for decades to come.

Gaby Wood is chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation (Ian West/PA)

“It aims to be several things at once: an award that will champion future classics written for children; a social intervention designed to inspire more young people to read; and a seed from which we hope future generations of lifelong readers will grow.

“In other words, the Children’s Booker Prize is not just a prize – it’s part of a movement: a cause that children, parents, carers, teachers and everyone in the world of storytelling can get behind.

“The Booker Prize Foundation exists to inspire more people to read the world’s best fiction – because if you can imagine a different world, you can help to create a better one.

“The possibility of welcoming young readers into our growing global community is hugely exciting. We hope they discover stories and characters that will keep them company for life.”

The foundation also announced that the UK’s Children’s Laureate, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, will be the inaugural chair of judges for 2027.

He said: “Stories belong to everyone. Every child deserves the chance to experience the happiness that diving into a great book can bring.

“The Children’s Booker Prize will make it easier for children to find the best that current fiction can offer. To find the book that speaks to them. By inviting them to the judging table and by gifting copies of the nominated books it will bring thousands more children into the wonderful world of reading.

Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce will chair the judges (David Bebber/PA)

“I am absolutely buzzing about the news that I’m going to be chairing the judging panel. It’s going to be – as they say – absolute scenes in there. Let the yelling commence.”

Submissions for the inaugural prize open in spring 2026, with the eligibility period ranging from November 1 2025 to October 31 2026.

Eight shortlisted books will be announced in late November 2026 with the winner revealed at an event in February 2027.

As with the Booker Prize and International Booker Prize the shortlisted authors will each receive £2,500 and the winning author £50,000.

If a book that has been translated into English wins, the author and translator will share the £50,000 equally, as with the International Booker Prize. The same rule applies if a graphic novel wins, with the prize shared between the author and illustrator.

If a highly illustrated book wins, the author and illustrator will share the £50,000 in a manner to be agreed with the publisher.