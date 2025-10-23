Affordable homes target slashed to 20% to tackle London’s housebuilding crisis

The proportion of affordable homes developers must provide when trying to fast-track planning is being slashed as part of emergency measures to tackle London’s housebuilding crisis.

The amount of affordable housing developers must include in a scheme to speed up their approval process is being lowered from 35% to 20%, the Government announced on Thursday.

The action is aimed at ramping up sclerotic housebuilding in the capital, which ministers said is facing “a perfect storm due to a combination of spiralling construction costs, high interest rates, the legacy of the previous government, impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, regulatory blockers and wider economic conditions”.

This has resulted in more than a third of boroughs recording zero housebuilding starts in the first quarter of the year.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who raised the affordable housing threshold to 35% when he entered the role, has been under pressure from the Labour Government to tackle the problem as it seeks to meet its key manifesto commitment of building 1.5 million homes by 2029.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed, who took on the job promising to “build baby, build”, said: “Getting spades in the ground in London is crucial if we want to see the biggest increase in social and affordable housing and meet our target of delivering 1.5 million homes in our Plan for Change.

“I have worked closely with the mayor of London to give the capital the shot-in the arm it needs to ensure more Londoners have an affordable home of their own.”

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The time-limited measures, which are subject to consultation, also include the removal of design guidance that constrains density, and temporary relief from development levies for schemes able to start promptly.

Sir Sadiq is being handed new powers to fast-track housing, including the ability to call in housing schemes of 50 homes or more where local authorities intend to refuse them.

City Hall will also be able to take decisions on developments of 1,000 square metres or more on green belt land.

Sir Sadiq noted that prior to the pandemic, more new homes in London were completed than at any time since the 1930s.

But in light of the current economic conditions bearing down on housebuilding, he said: “Urgent action is required, which is why I’ve been working with the Government on this package of bold measures.

“I grew up in a council house, so I know the importance of social and affordable homes. I’m not willing to stand by while the supply of affordable housing for Londoners dries up.

“With these significant new powers and the initial £322 million of funding from the Government – plus the short-term emergency action to get more investment flowing into affordable housing – I’m confident that we can kickstart housebuilding and deliver more of the affordable homes Londoners badly need.

“I will always do everything I can to accelerate the delivery of genuinely affordable homes as we continue to build a better, fairer London for everyone.”