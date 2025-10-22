System for caring for dying people in England ‘risks being overwhelmed’

The system for caring for dying people risks being overwhelmed, the charity Marie Curie has said, as it published an open letter to Wes Streeting.

With more than five million people set to need end-of-life support in the next decade, Marie Curie said “palliative care in England faces catastrophe”.

Financial pressures are forcing hospices and other services to cut staff and axe the services they can offer patients, it added.

Signed by Marie Curie chief executive, Matthew Reed, the letter said a Government plan is now needed.

“Currently there is no comprehensive national action plan in place to address already high levels of unmet need, tackle significant inequalities in access to this vital care, or to support the growing numbers of people who will be living with, and dying from, multiple and complex conditions,” it said.

“At the same time, the hospices and end-of-life charities who we rely on to deliver much of the specialist palliative care available today are on the brink.

“Surging costs have led to many services being cut back just as demand is rising, and two in five hospices in England are planning to make further cuts.

“The situation is completely unsustainable – and we need a long term and fair funding model as part of a national plan.”

The letter said many MPs have talked about the importance of improving palliative care if assisted dying does become law.

It added: “You are on the record yourself as having expressed the view that the palliative care system is not ‘where it needs to be to give people a real choice’.

“But warm words won’t fix our broken palliative care system – we now need decisive action.

“We both believe that nobody should ever feel that they have to make the choice to have an assisted death because of real or imagined fear of not receiving the care and support they need.

“So, given the perilous state of palliative and end-of-life care in our country today, and the prospect of assisted dying legislation becoming law in the coming months, will you now commit your department to developing a national strategy for improvement of palliative and end-of-life care?”

In a statement, Mr Reed said: “No one at the end of life should worry about getting the compassion and dignity they deserve.

“The Government must deliver a plan so everyone, no matter where they live, has access to high-quality palliative care.

“For many, this means relief, precious time together, and avoiding needless trips to A&E. Too many families are still missing out. We cannot let people go unsupported at their most vulnerable.

“The Government must act now and work with the charity sector to fix end-of-life care for good.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.