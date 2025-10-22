Stephen Flynn pledges to serve in whatever capacity he is asked to by Swinney

The SNP’s Westminster leader has pledged to serve however he is asked if he becomes an MSP next year.

Stephen Flynn announced earlier this year he would be seeking the Aberdeen South seat – the Holyrood equivalent of his constituency in the House of Commons.

He is widely seen as a potential future SNP leader and someone who will likely serve as a minister if the party continues its near-two decade stint in power after May’s election.

But speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Flynn said he would do whatever job First Minister John Swinney asks of him.

“I will do whatever is asked of me by the First Minister, irrespective of what that is,” he said.

“If that is sitting on the back benches and bringing some life to some of the debates in Holyrood, I’m up for that.

“If it’s sitting on committees and scrutinising the work of the Government, I think I’m relatively effective in that context.

“If it’s sitting and engaging with (journalists) to sell the message to the people of Scotland, I’m quite happy to do that as well.”

There is some “exceptional talent” standing for the SNP next year, Mr Flynn claimed, all of whom have a “role to play”.

While Mr Flynn hopes to make it to Holyrood next year, a number of very experienced SNP MSPs – including several ministers such as Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Finance Secretary Shona Robison and Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop – have decided to step away.

But despite vacancies around the Cabinet table, Mr Flynn refused to say if there were any jobs he had his eye on, sidestepping the question.

First Minister John Swinney’s independence strategy was rubber-stamped by SNP members earlier this month (Jane Barlow/PA)

His comments come just over a week after the SNP set its independence strategy, making a majority for the party next year the bar that would have to be cleared before another referendum on separation can be sought.

But failing to meet that target would undoubtedly see opposition MSPs urge the SNP to shelve its independence aspirations, regardless of if the party is returned to government, something Mr Flynn said should spur on its supporters.

“What greater motivation could there be for independence supporters in Scotland than to recognise how important that majority now is?” he said.

“Now we need to get on and deliver it.”

He added: “I’m confident about our chances in that context… and we have to be confident.

“We’ve got to sense that there’s an enormous opportunity here to completely transform people’s lives and to escape from what is broken, Brexit Britain.”

The party’s Westminster leader also rejected assertions that the First Minister’s independence strategy was made with the 2031 election in mind, saying it was a “pitch to the public for next year”.