Sheku Bayoh Inquiry could face years of delay after chairman quits, lawyer warns

The resignation of the chairman of the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry could hold the legal process up by years, the family’s lawyer has warned.

Lord Bracadale tendered his resignation to the Deputy First Minister on Tuesday, saying he felt “many of the core participants have lost confidence in my conduct of the inquiry to such an extent that it cannot be retrieved”.

The Scottish Police Federation had earlier asked for Lord Bracadale to recuse himself from the role due to concerns about private meetings with Mr Bayoh’s family – a request the chairman had initially refused.

However in his resignation letter, Lord Bracadale said concerns about his conduct “had not been allayed by my decision and that the criticisms have persisted”.

On Wednesday, the Bayoh family solicitor Aamer Anwar said Lord Bracadale stepping down represents a “warning shot” from police to other judges who may be considering taking up the role of the inquiry chair.

Speaking alongside members of the family, Mr Anwar said none of the meetings the chairman held with them had taken place at their homes or in other private locations, and they had met at Capital House – the venue of the inquiry.

Mr Anwar said: “Despite the desperate claims of the Scottish Police Federation, the chair Lord Bracadale had done nothing wrong, a judge with over 50 years’ legal experience, who was respected for his impartiality and integrity.

“There is nothing wrong with the chair treating a bereaved family with compassion and respect. But the treatment of Lord Bracadale by our institutionally racist criminal justice system is a warning to any judge who dares to act without fear or favour.”

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

Mr Anwar was asked by journalists what the chairman’s resignation could mean for the inquiry’s work.

He said: “First of all, it will probably be seen as a poisoned chalice.

Sheku Bayoh died after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy in 2015 (family handout/PA)

“This is a warning shot to all other judges across the UK that they too could face this prospect.

“Secondly, the process, I can imagine, could take much longer than months.

“You’re talking about three years of evidence, 122 days of actual evidence on camera, hundreds of thousands of documents, and all this is required to be considered.

“That process has now been set back, because it’s not just the chair that’s gone, it’s also his whole legal team that have gone.

“Both senior counsels were appointed by the chair, not appointed by the instructing solicitors, so they’ve also gone. There’s no longer a legal team in place in terms of counsel.

“Will they come back? Will they agree to come back? We hope they do, because obviously they were involved in it.”

Mr Anwar added: “I suspect this sets the inquiry back by not just months, but possibly years.”

Lord Bracadale has stepped down as chairman of the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry (PA)

Kadi Johnson, sister of Mr Bayoh, said Lord Bracadale’s decision to step down has affected her confidence in the process.

She said: “I can’t pretend this resignation does not shake my confidence, because when a chair steps down in the midst of such an important process, it does raise a worrying concern.

“This is similar to what happened during the investigation process when the former lord advocate Frank Mulholland resigned after promising the family he’d seek the truth, only to be replaced by James Wolffe, who failed to engage with the family to seek the truth and conduct a proper investigation.

“As Sheku’s sister, this feels like starting another leg of a long, exhausting road. I am tired. I am angry. I am scared.

“My brother’s name deserves the truth. His name deserves justice.”

Ms Johnson thanked Lord Bracadale for his work as chairman.

“May I take this moment to acknowledge Lord Bracadale for the work he has done in leading the inquiry up to this point,” she said.

“Although our journey has not been easy, I recognise the time, effort and seriousness he brought to the deeply challenging road.

“It takes courage to lead an inquiry of this magnitude and sensitivity, and I appreciate that he sought to engage with difficult and painful issues that many would prefer to avoid.”