School breakfast clubs to get £200 supermarket gift vouchers and free delivery

Schools on the Government’s free breakfast programme will be able to access supermarket gift vouchers and free delivery to help them provide the service.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced partnerships with Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Weetabix and Magic Breakfast to provide the first 750 free breakfast clubs with discount offers.

Sainsbury’s will provide a £200 gift card for each school in the programme while Morrisons will offer schools a free delivery pass.

From Weetabix, clubs will get a discount of up to 15% on Ready Brek and Weetabix when purchased from selected wholesalers. And Magic Breakfast will offer a range of discounted products inclusive of delivery.

Rick Weights, head teacher of Saxon Federation of CE Primary Schools in Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire, said the discounts will make the “world of difference” to the sustainability of the school’s breakfast club.

“For us, as a rural school of 41 pupils, the high delivery costs for fresh food every week made it difficult to run a club so I’m incredibly excited about the free delivery Morrisons will offer,” he said.

“We will be able to utilise the savings made into improving the menu options for our children, providing a wider selection of healthy food. This will make our breakfast club even better.”

From April 2026, 2,000 new schools will join the DfE’s free breakfast club scheme.

The new partnerships will enable the schools to serve more affordable, varied breakfast options, the DfE said.

Mary Cummins, business manager of The Oaks Primary School in Birmingham, said the school switched to ordering its breakfast club provisions via online supermarket deliveries to get better value after children said they would like fruit with their breakfast.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We’re rolling out free breakfast clubs, and now we’re going further. By joining forces with some of Britain’s most-loved food brands, we are making our offer bigger and better – backing our schools, supporting families, and ensuring every child gets the best start in life.”