Royal Navy destroyer shadows Russian warship in English Channel

A Royal Navy destroyer and helicopter have monitored a Russian warship as it sailed through UK waters in the English Channel.

Portsmouth-based HMS Duncan was operating under the command of Nato as it monitored the destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov – the first time such an operation has been undertaken.

A Navy spokesman said the deployment was a “historic first” and added: “This represents the first time a Royal Navy warship has been tasked under the alliance’s direct command for such an operation, forming part of wider security efforts across northern Europe.

“The Type 45 destroyer utilised her advanced sensors and systems to intercept the Kulakov in the North Sea, monitoring her passage westward through the Channel towards the island of Ushant off the French coast.

HMS Duncan was operating under the command of Nato (Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright)

“A Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, based at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, joined the operation to provide air support and maintain surveillance of the Russian vessel.

“The co-ordinated effort involved three nations, including a Dutch Air Force NH90 and the French Navy.”

Al Carns, minister for the armed forces, said: “The Royal Navy stands ready to respond to any Russian naval activity.

“They conduct constant monitoring operations to safeguard Britain and our territorial waters.

“Once again the Royal Navy has deployed under Allied Maritime Command underpinning our unwavering solidarity with Nato to counter Russian activity.”

HMS Duncan (foreground) is one of two Royal Navy warships attached to the Nato task force Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) which patrols northern European waters (Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright)

HMS Duncan’s commanding officer, Commander Dan Lee, said: “This operation highlights the Royal Navy’s commitment to safeguarding UK waters and working seamlessly with our Nato allies to ensure the security of our shared maritime spaces.

“The close co-ordination between UK, French and Dutch forces demonstrates the strength of our alliance and our ability to respond collectively to any activity in our region.

“Tracking and escorting the Vice Admiral Kulakov through UK waters was a clear example of Nato’s interoperability in action.

“The professionalism and teamwork displayed by all involved ensured the operation was conducted safely and effectively, showcasing our shared resolve to uphold international maritime norms.”

HMS Duncan is one of two Royal Navy warships attached to the Nato task force Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) which patrols northern European waters.