Parents of woman killed by jealous ex-boyfriend welcome stalking review launch

The parents of a 24-year-old woman who was murdered by her jealous and obsessed ex-partner have welcomed the launch of an independent review of stalking laws as a “major step forward”.

The prosecutor in the case of Alice Ruggles, who was killed by her soldier ex-boyfriend in October 2016, has been appointed to lead the review which the Government said is aimed at ensuring stalking victims get the protection they need and more offenders are brought to justice.

Ms Ruggles had contacted police about Trimaan Dhillon’s stalking in the days before he broke into her Gateshead home and repeatedly cut her throat.

Dhillon, a Lance Corporal at the time who trained with the Special Reconnaissance Service, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Ms Ruggles’ parents, Clive Ruggles and Sue Hills, said the launch of the review is a step forward in the process of looking at stalking legislation across England and Wales.

They said: “Our goal has always been to ensure that what happened to Alice never happens to anyone else.

“Over the past nine years, we’ve witnessed significant progress – particularly with the introduction of stalking protection orders.

“However, the way stalking legislation has been interpreted has consistently posed serious challenges. This latest development is a major step forward, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

Richard Wright KC, who acted in Ms Ruggles’ case and is one of the UK’s most experienced criminal lawyers with extensive experience on stalking cases, said he was “very grateful” to be appointed to lead the review.

He said it will be “conducted rapidly to identify any gaps in existing legislation and make any necessary recommendations for change”.

He added: “It is essential that the criminal law provides the necessary level of protection to victims of this serious offence and that as a result victims have confidence in the criminal justice system and feel able to report dangerous stalking behaviour.”

The review will be completed by March 2026, the Government said, adding that it forms part of Labour’s commitment to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.

A major joint report published in September last year saw the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the chief inspector of constabulary and the boss of the College of Policing make recommendations for improvement as they detailed the findings of an investigation launched in response to a so-called super-complaint raised two years previously by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust (SLT) on behalf of the National Stalking Consortium.

The complaint – made through a process which allows charities and other bodies to raise widespread problems which could affect public confidence in policing – set out concerns including how there had been flawed investigations, instances where stalking was not being properly identified, officers “minimising or trivialising” such behaviour and the risk of victims being seriously hurt or killed not being recognised.

Jess Phillips, who is minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, said: “I’ve sat with victims of stalking who’ve shared, in painful detail, how this wicked crime has devastated their lives.

“That’s why this review is vital – to make sure our laws are strong and bold enough to protect victims and track down perpetrators, as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.”