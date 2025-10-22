Minister apologises to victims over handling of grooming gangs inquiry

A Cabinet minister has apologised over the Government’s handling of the national grooming gangs inquiry after four survivors of abuse quit their roles in the probe.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds told Times Radio on Wednesday she was “sorry if they felt let down by the process”, insisting the Government is committed to “delivering justice”.

Her comments follow the resignation of four women from the inquiry’s victims and survivors liaison panel, citing concerns about a “toxic environment”.

Two survivors, Fiona Goddard and Ellie-Ann Reynolds, resigned on Monday, with two unnamed women following them on Tuesday.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said she was ‘sorry if (victims) felt let down by the process’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

The women also expressed concerns over attempts to widen the scope of the inquiry, and the candidates being considered to chair the inquiry, one of whom was reportedly a former police chief and the other a social worker.

Annie Hudson, a former director of children’s services for Lambeth, has now reportedly withdrawn her candidacy following recent media coverage.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Reynolds acknowledged the Government needs to “rebuild that confidence and rebuild that trust” with victims and survivors.

In an attempt to assuage concerns over the establishment of the inquiry, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood insisted on Tuesday night that its scope “will not change”.

Writing in The Times and for GB News, she said the inquiry “is not, and will never be, watered down on my watch” and would focus on how “some of the most vulnerable people in this country” were abused “at the hands of predatory monsters”.

Jess Phillips has faced calls to resign as safeguarding minister over comments disputing claims the Government wanted to widen the scope of the national grooming gangs inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Adding that it was “essential that the victims are at the heart of this inquiry” she expressed regret that the four women had decided to step down from the panel.

Ms Mahmood said: “Should they wish to return, the door will always remain open to them. But even if they do not, I owe it to them — and the country — to answer some of the concerns that they have raised.”

Speaking to Times Radio on Wednesday, Ms Goddard said the Home Secretary’s statement was “reassuring”.

But she reiterated her call for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips to resign over her comments disputing the allegations that the inquiry was being watered down.

She said: “My problem is there is little to no recognition of what Jess Phillips did today by nationally calling me a liar when she knew I was telling the truth.

“I think that there needs to be an apology, swiftly followed by Jess Phillips’s resignation.”

Earlier, the Environment Secretary had defended Ms Phillips, saying she should not resign and that she “brings huge experience to the role that she is doing, having worked with victims of rape and sexual abuse for many, many years”.