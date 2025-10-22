Miliband: Labour will invite nuclear bosses to Scotland day after election win

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband would invite nuclear bosses to Scotland on the first day of a Labour administration at Holyrood in a push for new reactors, he has said.

The Scottish Government has consistently been against the creation of new nuclear power stations north of the border, with control of planning laws giving ministers an effective veto.

SNP ministers have raised concerns about the cost of projects, how long it will take to build them, and potential safety issues around waste.

The UK Government has been pushing for new projects in a drive for greater energy security and the move away from fossil fuels, in the first election pledge if Scots back Anas Sarwar’s party next May.

The announcement came as the Energy Secretary spoke with Scottish journalists in London, where he also said a Government body will assess Scotland’s nuclear potential, including new projects at the existing sites at Torness in East Lothian, and Hunterston in North Ayrshire.

“If Scotland elects a Labour government on May 6, on day one, May 7 (Anas Sarwar) and I will invite the world’s nuclear industry to Scotland to begin talks about investing in Scottish locations,” he said – incorrectly stating the expected date of next year’s election on May 7.

“Given the growing interest in nuclear in Scotland, I’m asking Great British Energy – Nuclear to assess Scotland’s capability for new nuclear power stations, including at Torness and Hunterston.”

Ed Miliband said Scotland has a ‘proud nuclear history’, including at Torness in East Lothian (Alamy/PA)

A recent report from the UK Government claimed green energy could provide up to 40,000 jobs across the country, but that figure could “grow massively” if nuclear power was allowed in Scotland.

Mr Miliband said nuclear power will be a “very, very big issue” in the Holyrood campaign.

“We are saying, led by Anas, yes to new nuclear in Scotland, and I want to partner with the leadership he is showing to deliver and we are determined to do so if Scotland elects a Labour government.

“I think we can do even more in Scotland, and I think we can do even more through new nuclear.

“The truth is Scotland has got a proud nuclear history, but it is being held back by the SNP’s anti-growth, anti-jobs ban on new nuclear.

“I know, from very detailed discussions with Anas, with (Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander), about the enthusiasm there is, particularly around Anas’s vision around nuclear investment, and we’re determined to deliver.”

SNP MSP Paul McLennan said: “If a failing, unpopular UK Labour Government think that the answer to their problems is to try and force new nuclear power on Scotland, they are in for a surprise.

“The idea that this out-of-touch Labour Government thinks it can bypass the Scottish Government and impose policies on us gets to the heart of their complete contempt for Scotland.

“Scotland’s focus is on our immense renewable energy potential – not expensive new nuclear that will take years to deliver, put bills up and leave us dealing with dangerous waste for decades to come.”