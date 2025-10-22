Inflation unexpectedly remains at 3.8% as food prices ease

Inflation unexpectedly remained steady last month as upward pressure from petrol prices was offset by easing food costs, according to official figures.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was 3.8% in September, remaining at the same level as both July and August, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists had predicted a reading of 4% for the month.

The Bank of England had previously predicted that UK inflation would peak around September before steadily falling back down.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “A variety of price movements meant inflation was unchanged overall in September.

“The largest upward drivers came from petrol prices and airfares, where the fall in prices eased in comparison to last year.

“These were offset by lower prices for a range of recreational and cultural purchases including live events.

“The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks also fell for the first time since May last year.”