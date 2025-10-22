Government will take SNP majority seriously, says Alexander

The UK Government will take an SNP majority at next year’s election seriously, the Scottish Secretary has said.

The SNP earlier this month rubber-stamped its strategy for securing another independence referendum, setting the bar at a majority of MSPs at the 2026 Holyrood election.

Speaking in the House of Commons during Scotland questions on Wednesday, Douglas Alexander was challenged by SNP MP Stephen Gethins.

The minister said: “We would take serious any SNP majority, but if they were to be returned to office, I hope they would do better than they have done over the last 18 years.

“But I can assure you, on this side of the House, we’re not anticipating defeat.”

Mr Gethins had put a quote from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to the Scottish Secretary, where he said in 2020 that an SNP majority would “have to be looked at by Westminster”.

Stephen Gethins raised the issue in the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Asked by Mr Gethins if Labour will “stick to that commitment”, Mr Alexander replied: “I always agree with my boss, but the reality is this – we are clear and unequivocal that what we don’t want is the break-up of the United Kingdom.

“As Scots, we made our choice in 2014, and that was a better future within the United Kingdom.”

Following the session in the Commons, Mr Gethins said: “If the SNP win a majority next year, the people of Scotland should have choice over whether we have a fresh start with independence – Keir Starmer is on record agreeing with that and today Douglas Alexander confirmed it.

“While it is welcome that Douglas Alexander indicated the UK Government would take an SNP majority seriously when it comes to a Scottish independence referendum, the fact is every time Douglas Alexander or one of his Labour Party cronies stands up in Westminster and tries to dictate to the Scottish people about what’s good for them. it’s just another reminder about how far removed Westminster is.

“The precedent is clear, when the SNP win a majority, we deliver a referendum on independence and next year we intend to do just that and offer the people of Scotland a fresh start with independence.”