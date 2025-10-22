Four held over Trump-Epstein projection on Windsor Castle face no further action

No further action is to be taken against four men arrested in connection with projecting a large image of President Donald Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on to Windsor Castle ahead of the state visit, police said.

A 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications on September 16 after the stunt at the Berkshire royal residence.

On Wednesday, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) spokesman said: “The investigation into four men arrested in connection with an unauthorised projection on to Windsor Castle has concluded and no further action will be taken against them.”

Led By Donkeys projected a film on to Windsor Castle ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the UK and stay at the castle (PA)

The spokesman said the “individuals were arrested on suspicion of offences including malicious communications and public nuisance”.

The nine-minute film created by British political campaign group Led By Donkeys went over the history of the US president’s links to Epstein, including the recent release by US legislators of documents said to include a letter from Mr Trump to the paedophile financier to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The film was projected from a hotel room with a direct view over the castle as an act of “peaceful protest”, a spokesman for the campaign group said in September.